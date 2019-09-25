Seven minutes had elapsed in President Donald Trump’s news conference in Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon. But MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace decided her audience had heard enough.

During the news conference which aired on Deadline: White House, Trump — as he did earlier in the afternoon as part of a joint press availability with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — tried to deflect attention on the Ukraine controversy to former Vice President Joe Biden.

“[We] insist on transparency from Joe Biden and his son Hunter on the millions of dollars that have been quickly and easily taken out of Ukraine and China,” Trump said. “Millions of dollars. Millions and millions of dollars. Taken out very rapidly while he was vice president.”

Shortly after Trump’s remark, Wallace refuted it — and interrupted the news conference to do so.

“We hate to do this, really,” Wallace said. “But the president isn’t telling the truth. These allegations against Joe Biden and Hunter Biden that he’s repeating have been investigated by the Ukrainians. None other than the Wall Street Journal included in their report on Friday that the Ukrainians view this issue as having been investigated and adjudicated. And what’s amazing is that what Trump appears to be trying to do is to turn his own impeachment into a big deflection.”

Wallace then summoned her panel for analysis. She eventually threw back to the news conference, but returned moments later when she deemed Trump to be avoiding questions from the media.

CNN’s Jake Tapper also broke into the news conference to issue a fact check of his own.

“We should just note that he said a lot of things that were not true,” Tapper said of Trump. “And there is a big difference between senators saying … ‘We will withhold aid until your country tracks down on corruption’ versus ‘We will withhold aid unless you start investigating the political opponents of mine.'”

Watch above, via MSNBC and CNN.

