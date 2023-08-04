‘CRAZY!’ Trump Calls on Supreme Court to ‘Intercede’ On His Behalf to Fight ‘Barrage of Weak Lawsuits’

Former President Donald Trump called on the Supreme Court to “intercede” on his behalf as he faces what he calls a “barrage of weak lawsuits” following his third indictment.

On Thursday, Trump appeared in the Washington, D.C., federal courthouse Thursday afternoon to face charges against him and to enter a plea of not guilty. He was indicted Tuesday on three counts of conspiracy and one count of obstruction in prosecutor Jack Smith’s sweeping investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.

It is the third such indictment Trump has faced, and another appears to be coming in the next week or so from Fulton County DA Fani Willis on charges of racketeering stemming from a phone call in which he appeared to pressure Georgia state election officials to find him just enough votes to win the swing state.

But in Trump’s esteem, he is the political victim in all of this. In a social media post, the former president blamed President Joe Biden for the raft of lawsuits, which “require massive amounts of my time & money to adjudicate. Resources that would have gone into Ads and Rallies, will now have to be spent fighting these Radical Left Thugs in numerous courts throughout the Country.”

Trump wrote:

CRAZY! My political opponent has hit me with a barrage of weak lawsuits, including D.A., A.G., and others, which require massive amounts of my time & money to adjudicate. Resources that would have gone into Ads and Rallies, will now have to be spent fighting these Radical Left Thugs in numerous courts throughout the Country. I am leading in all Polls, including against Crooked Joe, but this is not a level playing field. It is Election Interference, & the Supreme Court must intercede. MAGA!

It’s unclear how the Supreme Court would intercede in legal proceedings that haven’t even begun. What is clear is that the former president appears to see the highest court as a tool he can call on to help him out when in trouble, which he might be confusing with the Justice League from the 70s cartoon Super Friends.

Trump then followed that message with one asking why his onetime favorite show, Fox & Friends, “refuses to put up all the polls” where he is beating Biden, and DeSanctimonious is getting clobbered.” Trump wrote:

Why is it that Fox & Friends refuses to put up all of the polls where I am beating Biden, and DeSanctimonious is getting clobbered? He’s also down to me by 40 plus points, and not coming back. No wonder their ratings are way down!!!

