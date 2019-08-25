Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) told CNN he disagreed with President Donald Trump’s call to re-admit Russia to the G7 conference to reform the G8, asking “what does [Vladimir] Putin have over this president?”

Garamendi spoke with Phil Mattingly on CNN Newsroom Sunday night who asked Garamendi to respond to Trump’s call to invite Russia back into the G7. Russia was kicked out following the country’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

“No doubt Russia is a bad actor. Not only did they annex, invade and annex Crimea using the little green man and the regular military, they also used their little green men in an invasion of eastern Ukraine, a fight that is still going on. It’s a war going on in that area, very low level right now,” Garamendi said.

Garamendi also said committee members from the House Armed Services Committee will visit the eastern European region next month.

“Next month, I will be going there with my fellow Armed Services Committee members to strengthen the alliance and to make sure that we have sufficient resources in place in eastern Europe to make it very clear to the Russians, no, you cannot do that, yes, you must leave Ukraine,” he said.

Garamendi also questioned Trump’s relationship with Putin.

“On the political side, what’s going on here with President Trump and Putin? What is this relationship? What does Putin have over this president that causes this president to do some really bad policy decisions?” he asked.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com