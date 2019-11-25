A new article alleges that former Secretary of Defense James Mattis’ chief speechwriter Guy Snodgrass is the “Anonymous” official who wrote a book blasting President Donald Trump.

The New Republic piece from former Bill Clinton speechwriter David Kusnet alleges Snodgrass is the anonymous senior official based on an analysis of his writing style compared to his memoir Holding the Line from Snodgrass in October.

“Reading Snodgrass’s Pentagon memoir, Holding the Line, the clues to Anonymous’s identity are apparent. As in A Warning, the sentences and paragraphs are pithy and punchy. Every chapter in both books begins with an inspiring but not cliched quotation from an historic figure. Many passages in both books are remarkably similar: the ordeal of conducting a Pentagon briefing for Trump; national security staffers exchanging appalled asides about Trump’s conduct of foreign policy via Twitter; and the arguments for why American alliances strengthen national security and immigration policy shouldn’t be based on building a border wall. In particular, both books stress that, when briefed about international alliances, Trump derails discussions by griping about how allies are stiffing the United States, from allegedly miserly NATO contributions to ostensibly one-sided trade policies.”

Snodgrass didn’t exactly deny the allegation in a tweet saying “the swirl continues.”

Likewise, Mother Jones reporter Dan Spinelli said Snodgrass told him “no comment at this time.”

This @newrepublic piece posits that former Mattis aide Guy Snodgrass is “Anonymous.” I sent the article to Snodgrass, who texted back, “Fun.” When I pressed him on whether it was true, he replied, “No comment at this time.” https://t.co/yHDClvhjRw — Dan Spinelli (@danspinelli902) November 25, 2019

So who is Guy Snodgrass? Well according to a cursory look at his Wikipedia page, he is a retired naval aviator who graduated from Top Gun academy and currently owns and manages his own strategic advisory firm based in Northern Virginia.

