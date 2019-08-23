Fox News’ Chris Wallace Thrashes Trump Over Trade: His ‘Flailing Around’ Won’t Inspire Confidence

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace heavily criticized President Donald Trump telling American companies how to do business, saying “we have a free-market capitalist system.”

“The best I can tell, the American president can’t order U.S. Companies how they’re going to do their sales and where they’re going to have their supply chains. We have a free-market capitalist system. I don’t think the president can order a car company to move some of its factories from one place to another,” Wallace told Sandra Smith on America’s Newsroom Friday.

Wallace was responding to Trump tweeting that American companies are “hereby ordered” to look for an alternative to business in China.

“He could impose tariffs or make it economically untenable, but can’t sit there and order the CEO or the board and my guess is most people in this country wouldn’t want to see a president be able to do this,” Wallace said.

Wallace also criticized Trump attacking his own pick to lead the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell.

“When you have the president of the United States sort of flailing around this way and ordering companies to move back to the U.S. And saying that the head of the Federal Reserve is the enemy of the country, is that going to create more consumer confidence about the state of the economy or not?” Wallace asked rhetorically.

Watch above, via Fox News.

