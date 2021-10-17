Fox News anchor Bret Baier believes former President Donald Trump “broke the media.”

Speaking with Howard Kurtz on Fox News MediaBuzz Sunday, Baier asserted that news outlets haven’t figured out how to navigate a post-Trump world.

“He just gets a lot clicks,” Baier said of Trump. “And I do think that some of the networks, and some of the news organizations, feel like when they talk about Donald Trump, their eyeballs go up, the people watching them loyally go up … President Trump would say, ‘You’re going to miss me.’ And in fact they are.”

Kurtz went on to call the dynamic between Trump and the press “a co-dependent relationship.” Baier argued that many in the fourth estate allowed Trump to get under their skin, and they operated differently — that is to say, more partisan — as a result.

“Donald Trump at some points, it seemed like broke the media,” Baier said. “Like some people who were normal, regular middle of the road, journalists got emotional, and they acted differently with Donald Trump than they did any other time.”

