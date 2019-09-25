Following the release of the call summary from President Donald Trump’s talk with the president of Ukraine, Hillary Clinton tweeted that Trump should be impeached and that he “betrayed our country.”

Clinton said yesterday in an interview with People Magazine, “This latest behavior around Ukraine, trying to enlist the president of Ukraine in a plot to undermine former Vice President Biden or lose the military aid he needs to defend against Trump’s friend Vladimir Putin — if that’s not an impeachable offense, I don’t know what is.”

This morning she reaffirmed her support for impeachment after the transcript release and said, “He is a clear and present danger to the things that keep us strong and free.”

The president of the United States has betrayed our country. That’s not a political statement—it’s a harsh reality, and we must act. He is a clear and present danger to the things that keep us strong and free. I support impeachment. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 25, 2019

