John Bolton unequivocally does not believe President Donald Trump is a stable genius.

In the opening segment of his blockbuster ABC interview on Sunday night with Martha Raddatz, the former national security adviser completely roasted the president’s intellect.

The door was opened for Bolton to tee off on Trump when Raddatz asked if Trump read his intelligence briefings.

“My experience was he very rarely read much,” Bolton said. “The intelligence briefings took place perhaps once or twice a week.”

Raddatz asked whether it was out of the ordinary for the briefing to take place so infrequently.

“It’s very unusual,” Bolton said. They should take place every day. The president should read extensively the material he’s given. It’s not clear to me that he read much of anything.”

Raddatz followed up by asking, “The president has referred to himself as a stable genius — is that what you saw?”

“How can anybody call himself a stable genius?” Bolton said, incredulously. “He did say it a couple times when I was in his presence. And I just didn’t react to him.”

