A whistleblower complaint filed over President Donald Trump’s talks with a foreign leader extended beyond just a single conversation, according to a new report.

The New York Times reported Thursday that the complaint was related to multiple acts. Separately another source told the Times that the complaint also involved a pledge Trump made to a foreign leader – which The Washington Post had already reported.

CNN’s Manu Raju also confirmed the reporting, speaking live on CNN Newsroom Thursday with anchor Erica Hill.

“We are told by multiple sources familiar with the matter that the Inspector General told the House Intelligence Committee today that the complaint dealt with in part multiple instances involving the president. We’ve known so far that there was at least one incident that caused alarm for this whistle-blower. A phone call, a conversation with a foreign leader,” Raju said.

“But the question is exactly what does that mean, Erica? Members of the committee briefed earlier by the inspector general not given any substance whatsoever about what the president allegedly did, what caused the concern or the substance because the Inspector General wasn’t authorized to talk about the substance of the complaint,” he said.

“Nevertheless, we’re now learning the release – more than one instance that caused alarm from that whistle-blower,” Raju said. But we don’t know what that is yet, members of Congress don’t know what that is yet and warning perhaps could end up in court for a protracted fight.”

