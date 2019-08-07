Appearing on Fox News, President Donald Trump aide Kellyanne Conway claimed Trump created the concept of red flag laws – which are already in place in 17 states and Washington D.C.

“First of all, it is the president two days ago in his address to the nation if not the world that he introduced the idea of the red flags. And that is the red flag legislation, of course, would help in an emergency situation to keep guns, firearms out of hands of violent criminals,” Conway told Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith.

Red flag laws are in place in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Many of these laws were passed in the wake of the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, but Connecticut introduced a red flag law in 1999.

Hemmer also fact-checked Conway.

“Some of these red flag laws are already in place,” Hemmer said. “17 states and Washington D.C.”

Conway quickly agreed and added Trump “is calling on the federal legislature to take the best practices from the states and put it into federal legislation.” Attempts to pass national red flag legislation have repeatedly stalled out in Congress due to conservative opposition.

She later pivoted to attacking low-polling Democratic presidential candidates.

Conway spoke with America’s Newsroom Wednesday morning following Trump’s departure for El Paso and Dayton as mass shootings have killed 31 people in a single weekend.

