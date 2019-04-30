Kellyanne Conway Rants About Congress Ahead of AG Testimony: ‘The Harassment of Bill Barr’ is ‘Disgraceful’

The nation’s top cop is being subjected to harassment, according to a key White House figure.

Appearing on America’s Newsroom Tuesday, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway ranted about the treatment — or, in her judgment, the mistreatment — of Attorney General William Barr on the part of Congress. Barr is slated to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday and possibly the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday — although he and House committee chair Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) have bickered over some of the details, and Barr has threatened to skip the hearing.

As far as Kellyanne Conway is concerned, Barr has every right to bail on the House session.

“We’ll leave that to him,” she said — when asked if Barr plans to appear before the House. “He’s certainly testifying to the Senate, so it’s not like he’s afraid to answer questions under oath.

“But the harassment of Bill Barr, and the disrespect, is completely disgraceful to this man who spent his career in public service and in private law practice,” Conway fumed. “No less of a soul than Joe Biden voted for Bill Barr’s confirmation for attorney general the first time around. And I think people are mad at Bob Mueller and his investigators for not getting the president in an interview, for shutting down the investigation before those who felt they should produce the goods got it. So they’re taking this out on Bill Barr.”

Conway added, of Nadler suggesting Barr could be fined or arrested if he does not comply with a Congressional subpoena, “Are we actually dangling dangling arrests of innocent citizens for not complying with subpoenas? I think Congress needs to calm down a little bit on this.”

