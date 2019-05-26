Top GOP leader Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) accused former law enforcement officials of plotting against President Donald Trump and said “that sounds an awful lot like a coup and it could well be treason.”

Cheney was speaking with Martha Raddatz on ABC’s This Week, who asked her about Trump posting doctored videos of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Cheney pivoted to talking about former FBI official Peter Strzok and attorney Lisa Page.

“You had Strzok and Page who were in charge of launching this investigation and they were saying things like we must stop this president … that sounds an awful lot like a coup and it could well be treason,” Cheney said.

Cheney is the chair of the House Republican Conference, the third-highest position in GOP leadership in the House.

“Do you have any problems with him saying declassify this intelligence, even though he won’t give … an unredacted Mueller report to Congress?” Raddatz asked about Attorney General Bill Barr receiving wide latitude from Trump to declassify intelligence related to the 2016 election.

“I have complete confidence in Attorney General Barr in terms of this decision that he’s going to make,” Cheney said.

After the segment, Cheney was criticized on Twitter by NBC correspondent Ken Dilanian, who shared an explainer article by NBC’s Pete Williams on treason charges.

Dear @Liz_Cheney, here is a fact check on treason, by one of the best reporters in the business and a Wyoming native. But you already know this, because you are smart and well read. So why use the term improperly?https://t.co/8wY3KGohZQ https://t.co/qp2QZ1GrpE — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) May 26, 2019

Williams’ piece stated “no one has been convicted of treason in the U.S. for nearly 70 years,” and criticizes Trump’s frequent accusations of treason against the FBI officials charged with investigating his campaign.

“Here’s what the Constitution says (Article III, Section 3): “Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort,”” Williams wrote.

Watch above, via ABC

