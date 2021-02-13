Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spent much of his speech on the acquittal of Donald Trump delivering a blistering rebuke of the former president, deeming his conduct after the election and during the Capitol attack “a disgraceful dereliction of duty.”

After the condemnation, McConnell explained why he voted to acquit, a decision he partially chalked up to Trump no longer being in office.

“If removal becomes impossible, conviction becomes insensible,” McConnell said.

The top Republican in the Senate then made a point to insist that Trump still could face criminal liability actions he took while in office

Former office holders, he said, are “still liable to be tried and punished in the ordinary tribunals of justice.”

“President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office, as an ordinary citizen,” he continued. “Unless the statute of limitations has run, still liable for everything he did while he was in office. Didn’t get away with anything yet.”

“We have a criminal justice system in this country. We have civil litigation. And former presidents are not immune from being accountable by either one.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

