Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to Donald Trump, was delighted by the news that the former president will no longer be able to conceal his tax returns.

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance on Monday, stating he can legally obtain eight years’ worth of Trump’s tax records for his grand jury investigation into the ex-president’s business organization. Trump has released an angry reaction to the SCOTUS decision, calling the ruling “fascism,” falsely claiming (once again) that he won the 2020 election, and lobbing several of his usual complaints against his political foes.

Speaking to MSNBC’s Katy Tur, Cohen stressed that Trump has done “everything” to keep his tax records private. He predicted the returns will ultimately show Trump’s involvement in hush money payments, and that his former boss will eventually go to prison as a result of Vance’s criminal investigations.

“One thing I can turn around and tell you, he should start maybe speaking to someone about getting a custom-made jumpsuit, because it does not look good for him,” Cohen said.

Later in the segment, Tur asked Cohen where he thinks Trump’s mind is, currently. Cohen noted that the investigation extends beyond Trump himself, adding that Trump “is extremely nervous right now” between his legal exposure and lack of financial liquidity.

He is extremely agitated from what I understand, simply because of the Supreme Court, who he thinks that he placed enough members on the Supreme Court, that they should have ruled in his favor. Then again, of course, being disloyal to him, so he is angry about that as well. He has a lot of anger issues going on right now as a result of the Supreme Court decision.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

