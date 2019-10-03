Nancy Pelosi Falsely Claims Schiff Hearing Remarks Were Trump’s ‘Own Words’ in Interview With Stephanopoulos

ABC News host George Stephanopoulos was forced to correct House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on ABC’s Good Morning America, Thursday, after she claimed that Chairman Adam Schiff’s false interpretation of President Donald Trump’s Ukraine call transcript was “the president’s own words.”

“I know you support Chairman Schiff but was it right for him to have that dramatic interpretation of the president’s transcript of the phone call at the hearing last week?” asked Stephanopoulos.

“I want the American people to know what that phone call was about. I want them to hear, it,” replied Pelosi. “So, yeah, it’s fair. It’s sad but he was using the president’s own words.”

Stephanopoulos interrupted, “Well those weren’t the president’s words, it was interpretation of the president’s words. They’re saying he made this up.”

“He did not make it up,” responded Pelosi. “And look, I want to tell you something. When I took the oath of office to defend the constitution, as my colleagues have done, I did not say, ‘I will do this as long as the Republicans can understand the constitution… The fact they’re loyal to Trump and not to the constitution is not going to slow down or impair our ability to keep the Republic.”

The “dramatic interpretation” as Stephanopoulos pointed out, did not use the president’s “own words,” which Schiff himself stated during the hearing.

President Trump called for the resignation of Schiff on Twitter, Wednesday, posting, “Congressman Adam Schiff should resign for the Crime of, after reading a transcript of my conversation with the President of Ukraine (it was perfect), fraudulently fabricating a statement of the President of the United States and reading it to Congress, as though mine! He is sick!”

Congressman Adam Schiff should resign for the Crime of, after reading a transcript of my conversation with the President of Ukraine (it was perfect), fraudulently fabricating a statement of the President of the United States and reading it to Congress, as though mine! He is sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

