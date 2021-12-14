After an interview with Sean Hannity in which the subject was not broached at all, Newsmax confronted former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about the texts he received from Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News hosts — including Hannity — on Jan. 6.

Newsmax host Rob Schmitt asked Meadows about the messages from Hannity, Don Jr., Brian Kilmeade and Laura Ingraham which implored the chief of staff to get former President Donald Trump to act and get control of his supporters during the attack on the Capitol.

“They’ve got reports of text messages [the January 6 committee says] you gave them that show Fox hosts saying, ‘Hey, you gotta get this under control, Trump needs to say something,'” Schmitt said. “Don Jr. saying something. What’s your response to all this tonight?”

Meadows, in response, accused the House Jan. 6 committee of trying to “weaponize” the communications he turned over.

“We’ve tried very hard, in a very transparent and accommodating way, to share non privileged information,” Meadows said. “And what we found out tonight is that not only did that just get disregarded, but then they tried to weaponize text messages, selectively leaked them, to put out a narrative that the president didn’t act.”

Trump did not publicly call on his supporters to leave the Capitol until hours after the riot began.

Schmitt went on to ask Meadows if he intends to cooperate further with the committee. Meadows replied that he plans to protect his communications with Trump, which the former president claims fall under executive privilege, until the courts tell him otherwise.

