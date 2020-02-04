Pelosi Addresses Ripping Up Trump Speech: ‘The Courteous Thing to Do Considering the Alternatives’
When President Donald Trump finished his State of the Union address tonight, Speaker Nancy Pelosi immediately ripped it up.
.@SpeakerPelosi: “I tore it up” pic.twitter.com/agYfG65wKC
— Haley Talbot (@haleytalbotnbc) February 5, 2020
Pelosi got criticism for the move, and the official White House Twitter account blasted the Speaker:
Speaker Pelosi just ripped up:
One of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen.
The survival of a child born at 21 weeks.
The mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller.
A service member's reunion with his family.
That's her legacy.
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 5, 2020
As Pelosi walked out, a reporter asked her why she ripped up the speech.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi on why she ripped up President Trump’s speech: “Because it was the courteous thing to do considering the alternatives.” pic.twitter.com/nYTjAZAwGo
— Jason Donner (@jason_donner) February 5, 2020
She called it “the courteous thing to do, considering the alternatives.”
