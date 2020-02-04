comScore
video

Pelosi Addresses Ripping Up Trump Speech: ‘The Courteous Thing to Do Considering the Alternatives’

By Josh FeldmanFeb 4th, 2020, 11:06 pm

When President Donald Trump finished his State of the Union address tonight, Speaker Nancy Pelosi immediately ripped it up.

Pelosi got criticism for the move, and the official White House Twitter account blasted the Speaker:

As Pelosi walked out, a reporter asked her why she ripped up the speech.

She called it “the courteous thing to do, considering the alternatives.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: