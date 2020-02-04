When President Donald Trump finished his State of the Union address tonight, Speaker Nancy Pelosi immediately ripped it up.

Pelosi got criticism for the move, and the official White House Twitter account blasted the Speaker:

Speaker Pelosi just ripped up: One of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. The survival of a child born at 21 weeks. The mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller. A service member's reunion with his family. That's her legacy. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 5, 2020

As Pelosi walked out, a reporter asked her why she ripped up the speech.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on why she ripped up President Trump’s speech: “Because it was the courteous thing to do considering the alternatives.” pic.twitter.com/nYTjAZAwGo — Jason Donner (@jason_donner) February 5, 2020

She called it “the courteous thing to do, considering the alternatives.”

