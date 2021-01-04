Piers Morgan Calls on Republicans to ‘Whack’ Trump Like a ‘Mob Boss’

A one-time pal of President Donald Trump’s is excoriating him for his efforts to overturn the election.

In a column for the Daily Mail, Piers Morgan buried the president over his phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which Trump pressured the election official to “find” enough ballots for him to overturn the result. Morgan labeled Trump a “mob boss,” and called out his capos — numerous members of the GOP on Capitol Hill — for aiding and abetting in the president’s effort to throw out a free and fair election.

“What’s needed right now is Republicans to stop colluding with their corrupt leader like snivelling mob under-bosses – and stand up to him,” Morgan said. “That’s what ultimately brought down Nixon; when his own party turned on him, sickened by the way he had demeaned the office of the presidency.”

The Good Morning Britain host went on to call for those Republicans to turn on the president.

“President Donald J. Trump is now imperilling the very foundations of American democracy and he must be stopped,” Morgan said. “It’s time for leading Republicans to remind themselves that that their first duty is to the American people, say ‘ENOUGH!’ and whack their boss.”

Morgan, who once appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice, has had a falling out with Trump — after being a staunch supporter early in his term. He conducted a fawning interview with the president in early 2019 and even begged Trump to hire him as his chief of staff. But the dynamics began to change when Morgan criticized Trump’s coronavirus response in a letter lamenting the potential end of their “friendship.”

