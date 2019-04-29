Scarborough Rages Against Trump Over ‘Coup’ Claims: ‘Blood That is Spilled is On Your Hands’

Joe Scarborough was incensed by President Donald Trump claiming that Robert Mueller‘s probe was an attempted coup. So much so, in fact, that the MSNBC host accused the President of inciting violence.

In a scorcher of a monologue on Morning Joe Monday, Scarborough raged against Trump’s speech several days earlier at the NRA convention — claiming that the President was looking to stir up violence.

“I know you’re trying to stir up hate, and maybe even violence because your words — they certainly go on the border an awful lot,” Scarborough said. “But a coup? That’s just a lie. You know it’s a lie. You know it’s irresponsible. You know it’s just as irresponsible when you say ‘enemy of the people.'”

The term dog whistle wouldn’t even apply to Trump’s words, according to Scarborough. He believes the call for violence was much more overt.

“We are so far beyond dog whistles,” Scarborough said. “The blood — the blood that is spilled — is on your hands. From white nationalists, from people who listen to that sort of rhetoric. Any violence to journalists, ‘enemy of people.’ The kill list. Yes, let’s go back to the kill list. Your Justice Department let somebody that has a manifesto inspired by white nationalist killers including a guy that slaughtered over 68 children, your Attorney general and you let that person walk?

“We are so past dog whistles now, Donald. You are just inciting violence. It’s just obvious.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

