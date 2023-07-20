Sound of Freedom Star Jim Caviezel Praises Trump on Fox & Friends: ‘I’m Still Jesus But He’s the New Moses’

Actor Jim Caviezel compared former President Donald Trump to Moses during an appearance on Fox & Friends to promote his hit movie Sound of Freedom.

Caviezel plays the part of Tim Ballard, who is not just an anti-human trafficking activist but also the founder and former CEO of Operation Underground Railroad. The movie tells the story of his battle against child trafficking and asserts that there are currently two million children currently being victimized by traffickers, though that number is impossible to confirm.

Critics have dismissed the movie as conspiratorial and “QAnon-adjacent,” but it’s doing boffo box office numbers, perhaps in part as a result of the unique place it exists in the current partisan ecosystem (which is proving to be a viable marketing strategy.)

Caviezel joined filmmaker Eduardo Verástegui on the set of Fox & Friends for a promotional interview with Brian Kilmeade, who concluded the interview by asking Caviezel, “And we could be doing more, right, Jim?”

“Oh, yeah. We have to do a lot more. And we got to start with Donald Trump,” he replied. “Well, he’s got to be in there because he’s going to go after the traffickers.”

Kilmeade pressed and asked if his guest thinks Trump “understands” that, to which Caviezel revealed they were with the former president last night for a screening at his Bedminster, NJ residence.

He then said of Trump “This is the new Moses. I mean, I’m still Jesus, but he’s the new Moses Pharaoh. Let my children go free,” to which he and the others laughed at his reference to playing Jesus Christ in Mel Gibson’s The Passion.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com