Trump Attacks ‘Nasty’ Megyn Kelly For Tough Interview That Produced Campaign Headaches

Former President Donald Trump called journalist Megyn Kelly “nasty” in a speech in Iowa on Wednesday.

“I did Meet the Press this weekend, they got fantastic ratings. I call it Meet the Fake Press,” began Trump. “And it was one question after another after another after another and went through this whole hour. You had Kristen Welker, and she was you know, nice, although she kept interrupting me cause she wasn’t loving all of the answers I was giving.”

“Then I did a Megyn Kelly one and she just, you know, boy, she became nastier all of a sudden. She was pretty nasty, didn’t ya think? Anybody that watched it?” remarked Trump.

Kelly’s interview with Trump, for her SiriusXM program The Megyn Kelly Show, produced a few notable moments that have created headaches for his presidential campaign.

“Can a man become a woman?” asked Kelly at one point.

“In my opinion, you have a man, you have a woman. I think part of it is birth. Can the man give birth? No, no, although they’ll come up with some answer to that also someday. I heard just the other day they have a way that now the man can give birth. No, I would say I’ll continue my stance on that,” said Trump, seemingly eschewing a simple yes or no answer.

In 2016, Kelly asked Trump about his treatment of women at a Republican primary debate, causing him to tell CNN’s Don Lemon that he “could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever.”

The subject came up during Trump and Kelly’s more recent interview when Trump recalled Kelly’s question as being “bad” and “nasty.”

“It was awesome!” shot back Kelly, who then praised him for handling it “well.”

“No I got a little bit lucky. I came up with a good answer,” replied Trump. “But there are questions that you can ask that no matter who it is, the answer is never a great answer. You know, there’s never a great answer to certain questions. And I can give you ten of those questions right now. I just don’t want to.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com