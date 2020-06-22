President Donald Trump went ALL-CAPS in a Monday morning warning of a looming election fraud scandal surrounding potential mail-in voting during an ongoing pandemic.

Trump first tweeted a Breitbart blog post that cited Attorney General William Barr saying that mail-in ballots “absolutely opens the floodgates to fraud in an interview with Fox News Maria Bartiromo that aired Sunday morning.

Barr: Mail-in Ballots ‘Absolutely Opens the Floodgates to Fraud‘ https://t.co/vd4AD3EPb0 via @BreitbartNews. This will be the Election disaster of our time. Mail-In Ballots will lead to a RIGGED ELECTION!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

Bartiromo noted a “big discussion right now about mail-in voting,” following with “Hillary Clinton said, it’s fine, it’s fair.” AG Barr replied by noting “Well, it absolutely opens the floodgates to fraud,” adding “those things are delivered into mailboxes. They can be taken out. There’s questions about whether or not it even denies a secret ballot because a lot of the states have you signing the outside of the envelope. So, the person who opens the envelope will know how people voted.”

Barr then suggested that a “foreign country could print up tens of thousands of counterfeit ballots, and be very hard for us to detect which was the right and which was the wrong ballot.”

President Trump followed that tweet with his now common screed style of ALL CAPS claiming the 2020 election will be rigged by “MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS.”

RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

President Trump is coming off a weekend that featured a poorly attended political rally in Tulsa and is currently trailing by double digits in a number of national polls to the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Cynics may see the questioning of the veracity of the coming election as a way to undermine future results. Others may see it as a way to shift the news narrative and conversation from a lackluster speech, the news of John Bolton’s tell-all book, or a coronavirus pandemic that has cost roughly 120,000 American deaths.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]