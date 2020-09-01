Trump Bleeding Supporters, Down 9 Percent Among Those Who Voted for Him in 2016

A new poll has found that President Donald Trump is losing ground to Joe Biden among a number of voting constituents who backed him during the 2016 election.

The University of Southern California (USC) Dornsife Daybreak Poll found that in their predicted percentage of 2020 votes for president, 41 percent of voters support Trump while 52 percent say they prefer Biden. Thousands of respondents were polled for the study, which was based on a number of questions about their attitudes to the candidates and their top concerns for the election.

Further information from the poll shows that it did not find any major shifts among voters in recent weeks, even though the country continues to witness the unrest in Portland and Kenosha, plus the fallout from the Democratic and Republican national conventions. But it also found that Trump has lost support from 9 percent of voters who supported him back in 2016.

The poll partially attributed this to Biden maintaining a stable lead on Trump after both conventions concluded. Not only does that put him in a more favorable position than Hillary Clinton had at this point in the race, but the poll has adjusted for the over-representation of rural Americans that resulted in errors the survey saw while tracking Trump’s 2016 support.

The poll also found that Democrats and left-leaning independents have consolidated around Biden while Trump has slipped with women, suburban residents, college-educated voters and Republicans outside of his core base. Trump’s support with rural white men remains stable, however, and the poll found that 4 percent of Clinton voters say they will vote for Trump this time.

