Trump Booed AGAIN at World Series After His Campaign Ad Airs at Nationals Park Watch Party

By Ken MeyerOct 31st, 2019, 11:42 am

President Donald Trump was booed by a stadium full of people once again as Washington Nationals fans came together to watch game seven of the World Series.

Even though the president didn’t make a personal appearance at Nationals Park like he did for Game 5, the Trump campaign ran an ad touting his accomplishments and bashing Democrats.

Game 7 took place in Houston on Wednesday night, but Nats fans gathered at their home stadium to watch the broadcast on the scoreboard, and they jeered at the president when the ad ran.

The disdain for the president from Nats fans didn’t stop there, however. An awkward TV moment happened after the game when a local reporter spoke with fans celebrating their win, one of whom got on camera to air his thoughts about “this a**hole in the f*cking White House right now…”

