Trump Campaign Defends Threatening ‘I’M COMING AFTER YOU’ Post in Wake of Proposed Protective Order

Former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign released a statement on Friday defending one of his Truth Social posts after prosecutors cited it in a requested protective order.

“IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!” wrote Trump on Truth Social after he pleaded not guilty to four felony charges in Washington, D.C.

The Department of Justice cited the post in a proposed protective order on Friday evening, arguing that his future commentary “could have a harmful chilling effect on witnesses.”

Hours later, the Trump campaign released a statement defending the controversial post.

“The Truth post cited is the definition of political speech, and was in response to the RINO, China-loving, dishonest special interest groups and Super PACs, like the ones funded by the Koch brothers and the Club for No Growth,” the campaign declared.

Trump has repeatedly hinted at retaliation for the current string of indictments against him.

In a post this week, Trump wrote, “The Dems don’t want to run against me or they would not be doing this unprecedented weaponization of ‘Justice.’ BUT SOON, IN 2024, IT WILL BE OUR TURN. MAGA!”

He also shared a clip of Fox News host Jesse Watters warning:

Don’t you think for a second he’s not gonna unleash hell on all of his political enemies. This is only the beginning of politicians putting other politicians and their families in prison. Sad we had to go down this road but this is where we are and now we have to finish it.

