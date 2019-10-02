comScore

Trump Campaign Goes All In Accusing Democrats of a ‘Coup’ in Tweets and Ads

By Josh FeldmanOct 2nd, 2019, 12:45 pm

Wednesday night President Donald Trump decried the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry as a “coup,” and it looks like his campaign is embracing that rhetoric to blast Democrats.

Trump echoed similar comments made on Fox News in the past few days, including from trade advisor Peter Navarro this week.

And now Trump 2020 campaign manager Parscale tweeted this afternoon Democrats should be working on policies “that help America instead of trying to overthrow our government with a coup”:

And the Trump campaign has a new ad out today — called “Coup” — accusing Democrats of orchestrating “nothing short of a coup” against the president.

