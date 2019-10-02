Wednesday night President Donald Trump decried the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry as a “coup,” and it looks like his campaign is embracing that rhetoric to blast Democrats.

Trump echoed similar comments made on Fox News in the past few days, including from trade advisor Peter Navarro this week.

As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP, intended to take away the Power of the…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019

And now Trump 2020 campaign manager Parscale tweeted this afternoon Democrats should be working on policies “that help America instead of trying to overthrow our government with a coup”:

Democrats are trying to undo the Election regardless of FACTS! pic.twitter.com/cQ3B1bGD4L — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

And the Trump campaign has a new ad out today — called “Coup” — accusing Democrats of orchestrating “nothing short of a coup” against the president.

