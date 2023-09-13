Trump Cites Putin In Rant Against ‘Banana Republic Style’ Criminal Indictments

Former President Donald Trump cited Russian President Vladimir Putin in a Truth Social post lamenting his legal troubles just after midnight on Wednesday morning.

“It’s all happening, even worse than anyone projected,” declared Trump. “President Vladimir Putin of Russia is using Crooked Joe Biden’s illegal Banana Republic style treatment of his Political Opponent, who is beating him badly in the Polls, to condemn America and all of the good things it once stood for. The whole World is watching as the USA is being torn apart by dreams of Election Interference!”

On Tuesday, Putin argued during an appearance at the Eastern Economic Forum that “everything that is happening with Trump is the persecution of a political rival for political reasons.”

“As far as the prosecution of Trump is concerned, this is good for us in today’s conditions, because it shows the rottenness of the American system, which cannot pretend to teach others about democracy,” continued Putin.

Trump faces 91 separate criminal charges included in four indictments — two at the federal and two at the state-level — for everything from falsification of business records, to racketeering, to conspiracy to defraud the United States government, to willful retention of national defense information.

Putin’s comments followed the same line of argument Trump has put forward again and again since the indictments began to be handed down.

“The many Biden Election Interference Cases against me, both Criminal and Civil, are Unconstitutional for many reasons, including the fact that delay for political reasons is a taking away of my RIGHTS, as well as the RIGHTS of a vast majority of the Country whose views and opinions I represent,” wrote Trump in another Truth Social post earlier this week.

“Think of it,” he continued, “They could have filed these cases YEARS AGO, but waited until “campaign season” for maximum negative impact. Now I have two trials scheduled the day before most important SUPER TUESDAY. SCAM!”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com