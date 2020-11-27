Trump Claims Low Viewer Count of Biden’s Thanksgiving Day Video Message Proves He Couldn’t Have Won the Election

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday to insist that President-elect Joe Biden received record low numbers for his Thanksgiving Day Address — meaning he could not have possibly received the votes needed to win the election.

Trump cited an OAN report in his tweet, which claimed that Biden only received a thousand views, adding, “Numbers don’t lie, or add up!”

REPORT: Biden’s Thanksgiving Day Address gets just 1000 views online, a record low. Observers say a candidate with “80,000,000” votes would get many more online viewers. Numbers don’t lie, or add up! @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020

CNN’s Brian Stelter posted the OAN clip to Twitter, noting that the source for the claim that Biden only received a thousand views is a Twitter user:

This is Trump’s source: “Reports Thursday found Biden’s live stream address got only one thousand views online.” Source? A random guy’s tweet. Then this “news anchor” called Biden’s speech “another baseless attempt to pose as the winner of the recent elections.” pic.twitter.com/W7HE3T8p4O — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 27, 2020

“Joe Biden stirs a new controversy after his Thanksgiving address fails to attract viewers,” OAN host Emily Finn said. “Reports Thursday found Biden’s live stream address got only one thousand views online.”

Stelter later noted that videos of the live-streamed event on YouTube show Biden receiving hundreds of thousands of views, not just one thousand.

The NEED to lie fascinates me. The need to insist that Biden is low-rated. OANN’s “anchor” claimed “observers say his miserable viewership online does not reflect his purported popularity.” (Trump cleaned up that shoddy writing when he tweeted about the illogical TV segment.) — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 27, 2020

OAN’s report comes as YouTube banned the network from its platform for a week for pushing misinformation — also stripping the network of its ability to make money from their existing content.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]