President Donald Trump defended the U.S.’ response to coronavirus this morning and once again attacked the “fake news.”

Trump tweeted this morning, “We have a perfectly coordinated and fine tuned plan at the White House for our attack on CoronaVirus. We moved VERY early to close borders to certain areas, which was a Godsend.”

He praised the work Mike Pence has done before adding, “The Fake News Media is doing everything possible to make us look bad. Sad!”

Trump was at the CDC on Friday and received criticism for a number of comments he made — some on-topic, some not.

