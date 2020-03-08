Trump Defends Coronavirus Response as He Attacks ‘Fake News’ Again: We Have a ‘Perfectly Coordinated and Fine Tuned Plan’
President Donald Trump defended the U.S.’ response to coronavirus this morning and once again attacked the “fake news.”
Trump tweeted this morning, “We have a perfectly coordinated and fine tuned plan at the White House for our attack on CoronaVirus. We moved VERY early to close borders to certain areas, which was a Godsend.”
He praised the work Mike Pence has done before adding, “The Fake News Media is doing everything possible to make us look bad. Sad!”
We have a perfectly coordinated and fine tuned plan at the White House for our attack on CoronaVirus. We moved VERY early to close borders to certain areas, which was a Godsend. V.P. is doing a great job. The Fake News Media is doing everything possible to make us look bad. Sad!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2020
Trump was at the CDC on Friday and received criticism for a number of comments he made — some on-topic, some not.
