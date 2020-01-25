comScore

WATCH LIVE: TRUMP IMPEACHMENT TRIAL DAY 5

Trump Fires Up Nickname Machine, Including New One for AOC, as Trial Day 5 Gets Underway

By Caleb HoweJan 25th, 2020, 11:09 am

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On Saturday, President Donald Trump’s defense team started their presentations just after 10 in the morning in the Senate impeachment trial. Just before it got underway, Trump was on Twitter and launched a number of nickname attacks, in addition to tweets quoting Lou Dobbs.

The nickname tweet was pretty comprehensive, including hits on impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff, Senate minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi, and for some reason, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He also squeezed in the whole “Democrat Party” and “MSDNC” (MSNBC).

Ahead of that tweet, the president was quoting Fox Business Network’s top Trump booster Lou Dobbs.

