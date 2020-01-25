Trump Fires Up Nickname Machine, Including New One for AOC, as Trial Day 5 Gets Underway

On Saturday, President Donald Trump’s defense team started their presentations just after 10 in the morning in the Senate impeachment trial. Just before it got underway, Trump was on Twitter and launched a number of nickname attacks, in addition to tweets quoting Lou Dobbs.

The nickname tweet was pretty comprehensive, including hits on impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff, Senate minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi, and for some reason, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He also squeezed in the whole “Democrat Party” and “MSDNC” (MSNBC).

Our case against lyin’, cheatin’, liddle’ Adam “Shifty” Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, Nervous Nancy Pelosi, their leader, dumb as a rock AOC, & the entire Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrat Party, starts today at 10:00 A.M. on @FoxNews, @OANN or Fake News @CNN or Fake News MSDNC! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2020

Ahead of that tweet, the president was quoting Fox Business Network’s top Trump booster Lou Dobbs.

The Great @LouDobbs: “People know, after 3 years of this President, the most historic President in our Country’s history, that there is no one who can touch what he’s done in 3 years, foreign policy, domestic policy, you name it, it’s amazing. Just to have the guts not to be….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2020

….intimidated by this national left wing media, that reduces most politicians and most public figures to whining, crying, puddles of cowardice – it is really something to have a man in the White House who has a courageous heart and does what he says he will do.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2020

“I like President Trump’s Tweets (Social Media), I like everything about him…and this Ukraine stuff, the trial, the impeachment, this isn’t t about Ukraine. Donald Trump has committed the two unpardonable sins in the eyes of the Democrats. He beat Hillary Clinton in 2016, and.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2020

….secondly, he is fulfilling every promise he made, and that is making his opponents apoplectic. They’re trying to get him out of office, and they’re not going to succeed.” Pastor Robert Jeffress, author of “Choosing the Extraordinary Life” Thank you Pastor! @LouDobbs @FoxBus — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2020

—-

