Trump Fumes at Fox News Over Analysis By ‘Hater’ on Cavuto, Blames ‘Fox Board Member Paul Ryan’

President Donald Trump is stewing over a segment on Thursday’s edition of Your World with Neil Cavuto — in which a guest analyst offered a harsh critique of his 2016 debate performances.

In a Thursday afternoon tweet, Trump blasted A.B. Stoddard of RealClearPolitics for calling his debates “disastrous.” So furious was the president that he went so far as to seemingly blame “Fox board member Paul Ryan” — who joined the board of the Fox Corporation in March 2019 — for Stoddard’s analysis.

“Could somebody at @foxnews please explain to Trump hater A.B. Stoddard (zero talent!) and @TeamCavuto, that I won every one of my debates, from beginning to end,” Trump wrote. “Check the polls taken immediately after the debates. The debates got me elected. Must be Fox Board Member Paul Ryan!”

Stoddard, as part of a panel discussion analyzing Wednesday night’s Democratic Presidential debate, ripped Trump’s performances from four years ago in the context of Mike Bloomberg’s struggles.

“I think that Donald Trump had disastrous debate performances,” Stoddard said. “Many answers were so cringeworthy. You just couldn’t even believe that he was standing on the stage. And he’s president.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

