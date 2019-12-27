Trump Issues Unprompted Praise for Jon Voight’s Career: ‘From Midnight Cowboy to Deliverance’

President Donald Trump posted a social media tribute to Hollywood actor Jon Voight on Friday — just nine days after Voight posted a video praising the president and claiming the “extreme left are destroying this nation’s glory.”

“Academy Award winning actor (and great guy!) @jonvoight is fantastic in the role of Mickey Donovan in the big television hit, Ray Donovan,” declared President Trump in a Twitter post. “From Midnight Cowboy to Deliverance to The Champ (one of the best ever boxing movies), & many others, Jon delivers BIG. Also, LOVES THE USA!”

The president made the post just over a week after Voight released a bizarre video which insinuated Trump was mandated by God.

“There is a God. There is a truth. This left wing lacks truth and they’re afraid of Trump’s truth to save this country. Let us all stand with God, with President Trump, and ask the Holy light of God and Jesus for their prayers,” Voight proclaimed in his video. “Now more than ever, for the evil is trying to win. This is a battle for truths, and the left are afraid of the true truths that President Trump has brought forth.”

In God We Trust pic.twitter.com/xbMCTDhgp4 — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) December 19, 2019

“This is America. We’re strong, we’re smart, and our leader President Trump has shown us this. If the impeachment proceeds, America will fall, for President Trump has built it back and the extreme left are destroying this nation’s glory,” he continued. “I stand on this ground, on this soil of the United States of America, and I remember the words of Abraham Lincoln. This is not what God would want, they’re not concerned for good or bad, this is evil intent to destroy a president who has America in his hands, and the left are destroying. What do we do? We pray, and hope that in God we trust.”

It was not the first time Voight had released a public announcement in support of President Trump.

In September, the actor claimed in a video that impeachment attempts were “a war against the highest noble man who has defended our country, and made us safe and great again.”

“Let me stand with our president. Let us all stand with our President Trump in a time of such evil words trying for impeachment,” he declared.

In another video released in May, Voight called President Trump the “greatest president since Abraham Lincoln,” while last month, President Trump awarded Voight with the National Medal of Arts and National Humanities Medal.

