Progressive filmmaker Michael Moore is predicting that the 2020 presidential election will result in Donald Trump winning a second term if Democrats nominate a “centrist, moderate” candidate, telling Democracy Now! that the president’s base is “more rabid” than in 2016 during a Thursday interview.

Moore, famous for films like Bowling for Columbine and, most recently, the Trump-focused documentary Fahrenheit 11/9, said the main “problem” Democrats are facing in 2020 is the fact that Trump’s voters have maintained their ardent support three years after he defeated Hillary Clinton.

The documentarian claimed that Trump would win “if the election were held today,” before noting that the electoral college system is the chief issue for Democrats: “Hillary won by 3 million popular votes. I believe whoever the Democrat is next year is going to win by 4 to 5 million popular votes. There’s no question in my mind that people who stayed home, who sat on the bench, they’re going to pour out … there’s going to be a much higher percentage of people voting against him.”

“If the vote were today, I believe, he would win the electoral states that he would need, because, living out there, I will tell you, his level of support has not gone down one inch,” Moore continued. “In fact, I’d say it’s even more rabid than it was before, because they’re afraid now. They’re afraid he could lose, because they watched his behavior. So they are voracious in their appetite for Donald Trump. That’s the bad news.”

He went on to call on Democrats not to give their voters “another Hillary Clinton to vote for” and to avoid “a centrist, moderate candidate.” He instead urged the party to push for a more progressive candidate to motivate the Democratic base.

“The Democrats who are encouraging moderation, go to the center — you know, ‘Let’s not upset the angry white guys’ — that’s really what it is,” Moore said. “There’s really nobody in that middle, by the way.”

“We will win when we put somebody on that ballot that excites the base — women, people of color, young people,” he added. “When they wake up that morning and they feel the way that many of us, many of you watching, felt the morning that you were going to — in 2008, and you were going to get to go and vote for Barack Obama.”

“That feeling has got to happen in the 18-to-35-year-old demographic,” he said. “It has to happen with people of color and with women. We already feel that way. They already feel that way. It’s just: Will they come out and vote for a centrist, moderate candidate. I don’t think that is going to happen. They’re going to come out and vote for the fighter, for the person that shares their values.”

Watch above, via Democracy Now!

