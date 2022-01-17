Trump Lashes Out at Morning Joe’s ‘Fake News They Spurn’ and Joy Reid’s ‘Absolute Lack of Television Persona’



How did former President Donald Trump commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day? Well, he started by insulting Black woman cable news host Joy Ried, promoting baseless theories about her job security, and also hit Morning Joe’s ratings as well.

Trump released a statement early Monday morning from his Save America PAC distribution list which almost felt like a nostalgic return to the days when the 45th president would react on Twitter in real-time to negative commentary he would watch on television. (He has since been banned from Twitter, and so his newsletter will have to suffice for now.)

Trump opened his statement by waking “will Morning Joe be canceled” before claiming they are suffering from low ratings and having “an extremely hard time finding an audience to the Fake News they spurn.” It is not clear what he meant by “spurn” the definition of which is “reject with disdain or contempt,” so if Morning Joe is “spurning” Fake news then they’d be rejecting it, no?

His bigger insult was left to Reid, following his troubling trend of insulting women of color. “On another front, looks like Unjoy Reid, the racist commentator on MSDNC (MSNBC), is toast,” he wrote. “Her stupidity is only surpassed by her absolute lack of television persona. She never had it, and never will. The only thing she’s good at is spewing racist hate but obviously, no one is listening!”

Read Trump’s full statement below:

It is not clear what inspired Trump’s early Monday morning venom. Trump had been mentioned in a Morning Joe segment at roughly 6:45, but it was only in the context of the reported intra-party rivalry brewing between himself and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Brzezinski, who is among Trump’s most vocal critics on cable news, only really introduced the news segment and seemed to leave Trump’s insults out.

Are Morning Joe’s and Joy Reid’s ratings down? Year over year they are, but that’s the case with nearly every cable news show as many viewers obsessed with Trump-incited drama (and arguably insurrection) kept millions of eyeballs tuned in to see what would happen next. The fact that many have turned of cable news shows because there is a return to normalcy can easily be viewed as a good thing.

As for Joy Reid’s future, and claims she is “toast” is a laughable idea that has not been reported by any reputable source to date.

