Trump LOSES IT On Brit Hume and Bret Baier Over GOP Primary Analysis: ‘DELUSIONAL!’

Former president Donald Trump unloaded on Fox News’ Brit Hume and Bret Baier over their pre-debate commentary on Wednesday night.

In a discussion about President Joe Biden’s political prospects, Hume argued that Biden’s renomination “is dependent on one thing: the expectation that Trump will be the Republican nominee.”

“So, obviously the former president’s not here tonight, a lot of people trying to have a breakout moment on this stage,” observed Baier. “If one does, what do the Democrats and the Biden campaign do?”

Hume replied:

I don’t think there is any doubt that if we get a candidate get a clear breakout moment either here or some time in the near future, and it appears on its way to overtaking Donald Trump for the nomination or even coming close enough, the Democrats will be frantically looking for somebody else to nominate because I think that they think that Joe Biden can beat Donald Trump because he did before. I’m not sure they believe that he could beat almost anybody else.

This suggestion caused Trump much consternation, as he let on in a Truth Social post.

“I AM LEADING BIDEN IN ALMOST ALL POLLS! LEADING REPUBLICANS BY 50 POINTS,” asserted the former president in all caps. “FOX NEWS REFUSES TO POST OR DISCUSS. BRIT HUME, WORKING WITH RINO BRET BAIER, IS DELUSIONAL!!!”

Trump is sitting out Wednesday night’s debate – which is being hosted by Fox and moderated by Baier – after lodging a number of complaints about the conservative-leaning network over the past several months.

After an interview with Baier earlier this summer. Trump complained that “it was nasty.”

“When I did the interview with Bret, I thought it was fine. I thought it was okay, but there was nothing friendly about it. You know, it was nasty,” explained Trump. “It was really like, unfriendly. Everything was like unfriendly. No smiling, no let’s have fun, let’s Make America Great Again. Everything was like a hit. So you have a hostile network.”

Watch above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com