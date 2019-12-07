Trump on Achieving Peace in the Middle East: ‘If Jared Kushner Can’t Do It, It Can’t Be Done’



President Donald Trump in a speech with a major Israeli-American group proclaimed that peace in Middle East now rests on the shoulders of his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Trump was thanking the various people present at his Saturday night speech in front of the Israeli American Council when he singled out Kushner for praise.

“We have a lot of politicians here tonight but I have to ask … a man who happens to be a truly brilliant young man, I’m a little bit prejudiced when I say that. But he loves Israel and he’s fighting hard … he wants to make peace with your neighbors,” Trump told the crowd.

“Lotta people say it can’t be done … Peace with Israel and the Palestinians, they say that’s toughest of all deals but if Jared Kushner can’t do it, it can’t be done,” Trump continued.

“Thank you Jared, incredible job he’s doing,” Trump said.

In addition to attempting to negotiate peace between the Israelis and Palestinians, Kushner has also apparently been tapped in recent weeks to also help with trade negotiations between the United States and China.

