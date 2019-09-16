Shortly after departing for a rally, President Donald Trump apparently turned on the TV to start watching The Five – directly quoting host Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on the New York Times.

“It raises a really big question, how many stories did they get away with because nobody was paying attention? I would say almost all of the stories The New York Times have done are inaccurate and wrong. That’s how I see it. Now, they’re all wrong,” Gutfeld said Monday, commenting on the Times publishing a book excerpt containing allegations about Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s time in college.

The claim is obviously absurd, as this impugns stories The New York Times publishes every day in multiple sections that are factual and true, and the article in question was published in the paper’s opinion section.

Trump apparently liked the comment, quoting it and adding “The New York Times should close its doors and throw away the keys.”

“How many stories are wrong? Almost all of the stories the New York Times has done are inaccurate and wrong.” @greggutfeld The New York Times should close its doors and throw away the keys. The women mentioned in the Kavanaugh story said she didn’t even remember the event. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019

“When you become the object of a story, that’s when you know stuff is left out … now you know they get it all wrong!” Gutfeld continued.

Co-host Jesse Watters went on to add “I think they made the mistake on purpose” because they have an “agenda to sell newspapers and attack the president.”

Trump is attending a rally in New Mexico tonight.

Watch above, via Fox News.

