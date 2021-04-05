Trump Rails Against NY Times Report on Donations as a ‘One-Sided Attack Piece’ in Wild Statement Ranting About Election

Former President Donald Trump put out yet another statement Monday that continued pushing his false claims of election victory.

The Trump statement came in response to a New York Times report about the Trump campaign fundraising effort that “ensnared scores of unsuspecting Trump loyalists” into giving more money than they wanted to:

Facing a cash crunch and getting badly outspent by the Democrats, the campaign had begun last September to set up recurring donations by default for online donors, for every week until the election. Contributors had to wade through a fine-print disclaimer and manually uncheck a box to opt out. As the election neared, the Trump team made that disclaimer increasingly opaque, an investigation by The New York Times showed.

The Times report said that the Trump campaign and the RNC issued “more than 530,000 refunds worth $64.3 million to online donors.”

The former president responses Monday calling it a “completely misleading, one-sided attack piece… that tried to disparage our record-setting grassroots fundraising operation.”

“Many people were so enthusiastic that they gave over and over,” Trump said, “and in certain cases where they would give too much, we would promptly refund their contributions. Our overall dispute rate was less than 1% of total online donations, a very low number. This is done by Dems also.”

The statement also makes a point of, yet again, re-litigating Trump’s repeated false statements that he “easily won” the 2020 election.

Trump has continued making those baseless claims for months, and even told supporters that the election was stolen in the video he released during the Capitol riots.

