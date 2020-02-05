President Donald Trump posted a video on Twitter, Wednesday, trolling about being president forever– and it’s not the first time he’s done it.

In the video, which the president posted after being acquitted in the Senate impeachment trial, Trump campaign signs zoom past with the years increasing, from Trump 2024 to Trump 9000, as a sign that says “Trump 4EVA” then appears.

President Trump has posted the same video in the past, choosing to publish it on his Twitter account in June 2019 amid the Iran meetings.

In July, President Trump also spoke online about leaving office “in six years, or maybe 10 or 14,” before adding the disclaimer, “just kidding,” while in 2018, on the topic of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the president remarked, “He’s now president for life. President for life… And look, he was able to do that. I think it’s great. Maybe we’ll have to give that a shot some day.”

…The Fake News is not as important, or as powerful, as Social Media. They have lost tremendous credibility since that day in November, 2016, that I came down the escalator with the person who was to become your future First Lady. When I ultimately leave office in six… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2019

…years, or maybe 10 or 14 (just kidding), they will quickly go out of business for lack of credibility, or approval, from the public. That’s why they will all be Endorsing me at some point, one way or the other. Could you imagine having Sleepy Joe Biden, or Alfred E. Newman… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2019

Shortly after posting the video on Wednesday, President Trump announced he would be making a statement on Thursday “to discuss our Country’s VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax!”

I will be making a public statement tomorrow at 12:00pm from the @WhiteHouse to discuss our Country’s VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2020

