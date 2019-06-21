comScore

Trump Posts Insane Twitter Video Threatening to Be President For Eternity

By Aidan McLaughlinJun 21st, 2019, 4:10 pm

Trump Threatens Eternal Presidency

Either President Donald Trump had one too many diet cokes or Dan Scavino had 12 too many lattes this Friday afternoon, because Trump’s official Twitter account just posted a weird and terrifying video threatening to keep presidential power for eternity.

Behold:

As escalating tensions with Iran inch the U.S. towards the brink of a military confrontation, Trump taking some time off to tweet such a weird and ominous video disturbed the good users of Twitter dot com. Others noted the video was simply an A+ troll.

