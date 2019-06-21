Either President Donald Trump had one too many diet cokes or Dan Scavino had 12 too many lattes this Friday afternoon, because Trump’s official Twitter account just posted a weird and terrifying video threatening to keep presidential power for eternity.

Behold:

As escalating tensions with Iran inch the U.S. towards the brink of a military confrontation, Trump taking some time off to tweet such a weird and ominous video disturbed the good users of Twitter dot com. Others noted the video was simply an A+ troll.

Seems the Iran meetings have either taken a pause or ended for the afternoon. https://t.co/ZTsrfh36BN — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) June 21, 2019

He’s declared himself president for life, everyone pack it in https://t.co/mmp8GzKw4x — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) June 21, 2019

This is quite the troll. https://t.co/QEOweL3lyQ — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) June 21, 2019

What is happening https://t.co/W4wWaj9rze — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) June 21, 2019

his so good at this https://t.co/SjyTNUV5WG — Matt Bruenig (@MattBruenig) June 21, 2019

Trump enjoys trolling on Twitter, exhibit A: https://t.co/llB6hx9oTa — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) June 21, 2019

What I want to know is WHO conceptualized this insanity?! https://t.co/wKcUxxE9Y6 — Anya Parampil (@anyaparampil) June 21, 2019

