Either President Donald Trump had one too many diet cokes or Dan Scavino had 12 too many lattes this Friday afternoon, because Trump’s official Twitter account just posted a weird and terrifying video threatening to keep presidential power for eternity.
Behold:
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019
As escalating tensions with Iran inch the U.S. towards the brink of a military confrontation, Trump taking some time off to tweet such a weird and ominous video disturbed the good users of Twitter dot com. Others noted the video was simply an A+ troll.
Seems the Iran meetings have either taken a pause or ended for the afternoon. https://t.co/ZTsrfh36BN
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) June 21, 2019
He’s declared himself president for life, everyone pack it in https://t.co/mmp8GzKw4x
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) June 21, 2019
This is quite the troll. https://t.co/QEOweL3lyQ
— Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) June 21, 2019
What is happening https://t.co/W4wWaj9rze
— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) June 21, 2019
his so good at this https://t.co/SjyTNUV5WG
— Matt Bruenig (@MattBruenig) June 21, 2019
Trump enjoys trolling on Twitter, exhibit A: https://t.co/llB6hx9oTa
— Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) June 21, 2019
What I want to know is WHO conceptualized this insanity?! https://t.co/wKcUxxE9Y6
— Anya Parampil (@anyaparampil) June 21, 2019
