Trump Refuses to Say He Has Confidence in Bill Barr: Ask Me About Him a Few ‘Weeks From Now’

President Donald Trump refused to say if he still has confidence in Bill Barr after the attorney general shot down his mass voter fraud claims in connection with his 2020 election loss.

Trump took questions from reporters on Thursday before presenting football coach Lou Holtz with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. At one point, Trump was asked why he still hasn’t conceded to Joe Biden now that Barr has said that the Department of Justice has “not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.”

“He hasn’t done anything, He hasn’t looked,” Trump answered. “When he looks, he’ll see the kind of evidence right now you’re seeing in the Georgia senate.”

Trump went on to call it a “disappointment” as he recycled several of his unsubstantiated claims of “massive fraud” in the battleground states. Eventually, Trump was asked “Do you still have confidence in Bill Barr?”

“Ask me that in a number of weeks from now,” Trump said after a pause. “They should be looking at all of this fraud.”

Trump’s comments come after he floated the possibility that the DOJ and the FBI are “involved” in some plot to take the election away from him. This came amid Trump’s complaints that federal law enforcement wasn’t doing enough to validate his claims through an investigation into fraud.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]