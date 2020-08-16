comScore

Trump Retweets Supporter’s Message Calling for Democrat-Led Cities to Be Abandoned: ‘Let Them Rot’

By Sarah RumpfAug 16th, 2020, 6:29 pm

Sunday afternoon, President Donald Trump retweeted a tweet posted by a supporter that called for Democrat-led cities to be abandoned and left to rot.

The original tweet was posted by Brandon Straka, a pro-Trump activist who made headlines in June for getting banned from American Airlines for refusing to wear a face mask. Straka’s tweet shared a video clip purporting to show protesters in New York City’s Times Square.

“Leave Democrat cities,” wrote Straka. “Let them rot. The media and @TheDemocrats have activated this mental illness and it’s going to get more and more people hurt and killed.”

Screenshot of the tweet showing the retweet by Trump:

Screenshot via Twitter on August 16, 2020.

CNN’s Jake Tapper was among those who criticized Trump for sharing a tweet with this message.

