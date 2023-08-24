Trump Says DeSantis ‘Was a BOMB’ In the Debate, Accuses Hannity Of Doing ‘Softball Interview’

Former President Donald Trump predictably panned Ron DeSantis’ debate performance on Wednesday, but he also had some surprising shade for Fox News host Sean Hannity.

The network held the first Republican presidential debate, which the former president boycotted. Trump maintains a large lead over the GOP field in poll after poll. He has also called Fox News a “hostile network.” Instead, he sat down for an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that dropped on Twitter five minutes before the start of the debate on Carlson’s old network.

After the gabfest, Trump gave a terse review of the Florida governor’s performance on Truth Social, whom he again referred to as Ron “DeSanctimonious”:

DeSanctimonious was a “BOMB” tonight, especially with his softball interview with Sean Hannity. This guy has totally forgotten his past. Who cares!?!?

Trump has said he regards the DeSantis bid as a supreme act of disloyalty after the former president endorsed him in 2018. That Trump attacked DeSantis isn’t all that noteworthy, but accusing his longtime friend Hannity of conducting a “softball interview” is certainly noteworthy.

The debate had its memorable moments, most of which featured candidates other than the governor. Vivek Ramaswamy seemed to relish antagonizing all of his opponents, especially when he declared, “I’m the only person on the stage who isn’t bought and paid for.”

That prompted a stinging rebuke from former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

“I’ve had enough already tonight of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT standing up here,” he responded.

Watch Hannity interview DeSantis above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com