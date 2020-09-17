Trump Says Twitter is ‘Being Studied’ For Allowing ‘Bad’ Trending Topics About Him

President Donald Trump warned Twitter is “being studied” for allowing “bad” topics and hashtags about him to trend on the platform.

In a tweet on Thursday, Trump declared, “Twitter makes sure that Trending on Twitter is anything bad, Fake or not, about President Donald Trump. So obvious what they are doing. Being studied now!”

Twitter makes sure that Trending on Twitter is anything bad, Fake or not, about President Donald Trump. So obvious what they are doing. Being studied now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020

Trump’s post is just the latest in his ongoing feud with the social network, which has so far consisted of the two sides sniping at each other without any significant action from either party.

Twitter has repeatedly placed “misinformation” and warning labels over Trump’s tweets — prompting Trump to accuse the social network of “interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election.” In September, Twitter removed an anti-Joe Biden video Trump posted for featuring Eddy Grant’s Electric Avenue without permission.

In July, the social network temporarily suspended his son Donald Trump Jr for sharing a video about hydroxychloroquine.

Trump has previously complained about Twitter’s trending topics section, calling the network’s display of negative trends about him “illegal” in July.

“So disgusting to watch Twitter’s so-called ‘Trending’, where sooo many trends are about me, and never a good one. They look for anything they can find, make it as bad as possible, and blow it up, trying to make it trend,” he posted. “Really ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair!”

So disgusting to watch Twitter’s so-called “Trending”, where sooo many trends are about me, and never a good one. They look for anything they can find, make it as bad as possible, and blow it up, trying to make it trend. Really ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2020

Despite his gripes with the social network, Trump remains an enthusiastic user, and in June, he set his record for the most amount of posts in one day with a whopping 200 tweets.

Trump has also refused to take any action against the social network, despite previous threats to do so.

….Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]