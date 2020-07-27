President Donald Trump complained about Twitter trending topics on Twitter Monday night.

“So disgusting to watch Twitter’s so-called “Trending”, where sooo many trends are about me, and never a good one. They look for anything they can find, make it as bad as possible, and blow it up, trying to make it trend. Really ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair!” he actually tweeted earlier.

Well, “Illegal” started trending on Twitter at one point after his tweet, and the president got called out and mocked for weighing in on this and claiming it’s illegal:

Oh, the woes of being one of the most famous and powerful people on the planet https://t.co/MdRFlvaEla — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) July 27, 2020

Nearly 150,000 Americans have died from a pandemic that is raging out of control and the President of the United States is, predictably, whining about himself. https://t.co/QotJGGn7LM — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) July 27, 2020

In a time of historic national anxiety and unrest, it's comforting to know that the president is focused like a laser on what's important https://t.co/tV6T0eD1R1 — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) July 27, 2020

The ignorance of the law is staggering. The revelation that the president consistently spends time watching what is trending on Twitter is damning. https://t.co/TxKibBW6vg — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) July 27, 2020

History teachers will use this tweet when teaching students what PATHETIC means. You are pathetic. https://t.co/BbrHokATjt — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) July 27, 2020

"Illegal." Now Barr has to think of a statute Twitter's "trending" feature is violating. https://t.co/50BjBJIlNo — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) July 27, 2020

It’s illegal for people to talk about the president? https://t.co/ADEElNWjm7 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 27, 2020

More than 148,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus and the president is on Twitter complaining about Twitter. And he's lying about a Twitter feature being "illegal." It's not illegal. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 27, 2020

Absolutely not illegal despite what the president says. And his supporters can easily prove this wrong by making something positive about him trend which they can do easily. Hell, the president can kick it off himself and make it happen. https://t.co/y5FycJjtWH — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 27, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]