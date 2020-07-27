comScore

Trump Slammed for Tweet About Twitter’s Trending Topics: ‘Whining About Himself’ During a Pandemic

By Josh FeldmanJul 27th, 2020, 8:01 pm

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Donald Trump complained about Twitter trending topics on Twitter Monday night.

“So disgusting to watch Twitter’s so-called “Trending”, where sooo many trends are about me, and never a good one. They look for anything they can find, make it as bad as possible, and blow it up, trying to make it trend. Really ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair!” he actually tweeted earlier.

Well, “Illegal” started trending on Twitter at one point after his tweet, and the president got called out and mocked for weighing in on this and claiming it’s illegal:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: