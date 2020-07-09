Trump Slammed for False Claim Cases Only Surging in US Because of Testing: ‘Tell This to Hospitals’ Over Capacity

President Donald Trump made a garbled, misleading attempt to argue that the United States is only seeing record number of coronavirus cases because of testing.

“For the 1/100th time,” Trump said, “the reason we show so many Cases, compared to other countries that haven’t done nearly as well as we have, is that our TESTING is much bigger and better. We have tested 40,000,000 people. If we did 20,000,000 instead, Cases would be half, etc. NOT REPORTED!”

There are two obvious problems with Trump’s premise. First, the percentage of people testing positive is increasing in the United States. And second, countries like the United Kingdom have similar testing per capita than the United States — and less cases.

In the past, Trump has repeatedly claimed that increased testing is responsible for the rise in U.S. cases — though many have pointed out the spread of Covid-19 occurs regardless of whether we can test for it. Trump’s latest comment comes weeks after his claim in Tulsa that he urged officials to slow down coronavirus testing.

The Washington Post’s Philip Bump has compiled data refuting Trump’s claim, writing “states that have seen increases in cases are more likely to also see increases in coronavirus-related deaths — deaths that are not occurring simply because the patients were tested.”

Many on Twitter also pointed out the logical fallacy in Trump’s testing claim, as well as the fact that the country currently has the highest number of deaths in the world.

This just… How many of the 98 people who died in Texas yesterday of COVID-19 would still be dead with less testing? All of them. https://t.co/QkTJ6zCT0v — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) July 9, 2020

In early June, 4.4% of 420,000 tests came back positive. Yesterday, 8.2% of 660,000 tests came back positive. It’s not just about the number of tests. https://t.co/pRmywCqMA6 — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) July 9, 2020

Saying it over and over and over does not make it true. UK does more testing per capita than USA and has far fewer cases at the moment. https://t.co/4HjHFKE07k — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) July 9, 2020

Yes, fewer tests would mean fewer reported cases. But the same number of people would still be sick, and people would still be dying. I’m pretty sure the President knows this… and yet… https://t.co/1aeJaI26z5 — Kamahl Santamaria (@KamahlAJE) July 9, 2020

Tell this to hospitals in Texas, Arizona, and Florida that are now exceeding capacity, Donald. Would they have fewer ICU patients if we tested less often? Would Americans stop dying in record numbers – MORE THAN ANY OTHER NATION – if we tested less often? You are so stupid. https://t.co/XZQjyLioDa — MatthewDicks (@MatthewDicks) July 9, 2020

I asked the Director of the CDC about this and he says this isn’t really the case. The percentage of people testing positive is going up, which indiciates the number of people who have it is escalating. https://t.co/aoYryvYQmB — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) July 9, 2020

Why are hospitals at capacity in Arizona, Mississippi, Texas and California? — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) July 9, 2020

Nationwide, testing increased by 7% over the past week. Cases rose by 24%. https://t.co/D4egUhR4ph https://t.co/6qPdFQFfxN — Axios (@axios) July 9, 2020

Trump could cure cancer if doctors would just stop diagnosing it and let the patients die. https://t.co/z0igNsu97r — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 9, 2020

#FactsFirst: Since June 12, there has been a 37% increase in testing for the #coronavirus. As of yesterday, there had been a 152% increase in cases of #coronavirus. https://t.co/ZV8hUNgOeU — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) July 9, 2020

This is incorrect. The US is testing slightly more than similar places (113 tests/1000 people, vs 99 in the UK, 92 in Italy, 73 in Germany.) But it’s finding a proportionately greater share of cases (U.S.: 9,250 cases/million, vs. 4,400 in UK, 3,900 in Italy and 2,500 Germany.) https://t.co/6AXXRtlTUU — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) July 9, 2020

You may have also noticed the president’s odd claim that his tweet is a reminder “For the 1/100th time.” You’re not alone.

For the 1/100th time, this is false. The percentage of people testing positive has been rising faster than testing. https://t.co/jNZWVbQxMG — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) July 9, 2020

Look, for the 100th time, if we had 40,000,000 pregnant woman but only administered 20,000,000 pregnancy tests then we would halve the number of births in our contry. Everyone knows this and yet… NOT REPORTED! — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 9, 2020

1/100th? Now I get why the president paid someone else to take the SAT for him. https://t.co/QsLOVnQHZA — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) July 9, 2020

Not only is the president lying, he appears to not know how fractions work. https://t.co/9HmNEhrvPX — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) July 9, 2020

