President Donald Trump had a less-than-charitable reaction Sunday when a reporter asked him about Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) being in isolation due to exposure to the coronavirus.

Trump smirked and remarked, “Gee, that’s too bad,” when he heard the news.

The comment came during a question-and-answer period during Sunday’s coronavirus task force presser in the White House Press Room. Earlier in the day, the news broke that Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Several other senators, including Romney, were in close contact with Paul recently and are now self-quarantining as a precautionary measure while they await their own test results.

ABC News correspondent Trevor Ault asked Trump about when he last had in-person contact with Paul, considering his positive test result.

“Gee, I think it was quite a while ago,” Trump replied. “It’s been a long time.”

Ault then followed up, mentioning that four other senators were in isolation.

“Who are they, please, who are they?” asked Trump.

Various members of the press called out the names, including Romney, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), and Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL).

Trump visibly reacted when Romney’s name was mentioned, tilting his head. Ault continued, attempting to ask whether the president thought the Senate rules that required voting to be done in person should be suspended so that the stimulus package could be passed.

Trump interrupted, asking, “Romney’s in isolation?”

“Yes,” the reporter replied.

“Gee, that’s too bad,” Trump said, a small smirk on his face.

“Do I detect sarcasm there, sir?”

“No, none whatsoever,” Trump replied.

Romney has been a vocal critic of the president on several key occasions over the past few years, and was the sole Senate Republican to vote to remove Trump during the impeachment proceedings. As a result, Romney has frequently been targeted by Trump in tweets and public remarks. Nonetheless, Romney easily won his election and enjoys a high popularity rating with his Utah constituents.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

This article has been updated.

