Amid more baseless claimed of a rigged election that was stolen from him, President Donald Trump went after Fox News for having Pete Buttigieg on their shows.

Buttigieg has popped up on Fox News regularly over the last few months, taking shots at the president and occasionally getting into it with anchors.

Trump tweeted a shot at Fox News’ weekend anchors — who he’s gone after before — saying, “This is why @FoxNews daytime and weekend daytime have lost their ratings. They are abysmal havingg @alfredenewman1 (Mayor Pete of Indiana’s most unsuccessful city, by far!) on more than Republicans.”

This is the second time in less than a week that Trump has lashed out at Fox and claimed their daytime/weekend daytime ratings “have completely collapsed.” There is no indication this is happening, as Fox News has continued to score big ratings in this particularly wild post-election period.

He plugged both OANN and Newsmax as he shared a tweet from former Fox News host Eric Bolling, who shared a tweet from Benny Johnson, who attacked Fox over a segment where anchor Leland Vittert grilled a member of the president’s legal team.

This is why @FoxNews daytime and weekend daytime have lost their ratings. They are abysmal having @alfredenewman1 (Mayor Pete of Indiana’s most unsuccessful city, by far!) on more than Republicans. Many great alternatives are forming & exist. Try @OANN & @newsmax, among others! https://t.co/ewHE8GBRNy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

You’ll notice in the tweet that Trump randomly tagged an “Alfred E. Newman” account that has nothing to do with any of this. The president has used the Mad Magazine mascot’s name repeatedly as an insulting nickname for the former presidential candidate.

