President Donald Trump briefly surfaced on the @POTUS Twitter account to fire back at Twitter for permanently banning him from the platform.

In a tweet thread Friday night, Trump said, “As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me.”

He continued to rail against Section 230 and said, “We have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future.”

His tweets were also sent out in a statement to reporters on the ban:

INBOX: President Trump has issued this statement, which appears to match a thread posted on the official @POTUS account (which I suspect Twitter may lock if he abuses it) pic.twitter.com/LenIu9GLIj — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) January 9, 2021

But as soon as the tweets went out on @POTUS, they were very quickly taken down because of the president’s attempt to circumvent the ban — as they told NBC News earlier in the night:

NEW: Twitter will “take action to limit the use” of @POTUS and @WhiteHouse if it becomes clear President Trump is using them to evade his permanent ban. pic.twitter.com/UZ4JwNa9Lr — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) January 9, 2021

UPDATE: After the @TeamTrump account sent out the statement as well, they got suspended too.

After they tweeted out stuff on behalf of President Trump, his official campaign account has also been suspended. Twitter has a rule they have enforced for a while where you can't evade a ban by using other accounts you control. pic.twitter.com/HipAzuVfOI — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 9, 2021

UPDATE: A Trump campaign official also got suspended:

The Trump campaign digital director Gary Coby just had his account suspended by Twitter after he changed his Twitter name to "Donald Trump" and tweeted from his account. pic.twitter.com/mA4hyYZT9M — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 9, 2021

