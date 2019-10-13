Donald Trump tore into Fox News anchor Chris Wallace on Sunday for critically covering the president’s Ukraine scandal.

“Somebody please explain to Chris Wallace of Fox, who will never be his father (and my friend), Mike Wallace, that the Phone Conversation I had with the President of Ukraine was a congenial & good one,” wrote Trump in a late-weekend Twitter post — referencing the Fox host’s father who was a long-time CBS journalist for 60 Minutes.

“It was only Schiff’s made up version of that conversation that was bad!” he added.

Aside from recently departed Fox News anchor Shep Smith, Wallace has been one of the few talents at the network to continuously raise ethical questions about Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which the president urged his counterpart to target former Vice President Joe Biden with a federal investigation.

“I want to pick up on what you said at the very top, which is that there is no quid pro quo, no linkage between President Trump’s asking the Ukrainian President Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and U.S. support, including [nearly] $400 million in military aid to Ukraine,” Wallace said last week while speaking with a guest who defended the president against claims of wrongdoing. “There are a number of documents that your committee received this week, and bear with me, I’m gonna go through just three of them and read them.”

“Now, Sondland later says that there was no quid pro quo, but I gotta tell you, you read these [texts], before and after, and I just took three, congressmen, it seems that Ukrainian officials and some top American officials sure saw a quid pro quo,” Wallace added after breaking down a number of damning documents related to the scandal.

